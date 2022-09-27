Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.
This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.(None)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips.

On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found dead in Forrest County.

The body was found near Mile Marker 73 on Interstate 59.

He was reportedly wearing red-and-white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt. He was also believed to be between 15 to 25 years old and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

An Autopsy is scheduled to be done Wednesday to determine his cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
The third fire occurred around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a single-wide mobile home on...
Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in Jones Co. in less than a day
Jones Co. Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in less than a day
Jones Co. Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in less than a day
Firefighters from Lamar County and surrounding areas assisted with putting out the fire.
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton