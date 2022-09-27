Laurel schools hold first week of intercession classes

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel School District is looking forward to a week full of S.T.E.M. learning and hands-on activities before fall break.

The district adopted a new, modified calendar that allows them to incorporate an intersession period for kindergarten through 12th-grade students to help close the learning gap. Monday, Sept. 26, was the first session of the five-day learning opportunity.

Kristina Pollard, the chief academic officer, said that they’re excited to develop innovative lessons for students after much planning.

“We do not want our students to experience the day-to-day,” she said. “We want it to be so exciting, engaging and filled with lots of learning outcomes.”

Classes for elementary students will be at the Laurel Magnet School for the Arts, and classes for middle and high schoolers will be at Laurel High School.

