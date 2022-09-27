Jones Co. Circuit Clerk offers advice on absentee voting

JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Casting your ballot to make your voice heard- Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said voting is something you shouldn’t take for granted.

“It’s very important that we as Americans, that is one of the privileges that we have is to vote,” said Brooks. “While many have heard about absentee voting, not everybody knows what it means or how the process may work. To put it simply, it means to vote before Election Day.

“Currently, Jones County leaders are working to get ballots printed. We do have a ballot available for anyone that needs to come in and vote absentee if they know for sure they’re going to be leaving now and not be back before elections day. "

If you qualify for absentee voting, there are specific rules.

“Once we get ballots in, we’ll mail them to (registered absentee voters),” said Brooks. “There are strict instructions getting them back to us. The ballots and the applications go out together, but by law, the ballot and the application have to come back in separate envelopes.”

No matter how you decide to vote, Brooks said you should do your research before heading to the polls.

“I encourage everybody to please get involved, know your candidates, study your candidates,” she said.

The Jones County Courthouse has more information regarding absentee voting.

