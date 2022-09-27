Win Stuff
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side

A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.

Investigators are also seeking information about a stolen Kubota 4-seater side-by-side, which was later located by neighbors abandoned on McGill Cemetery Road, which runs off Haney Road north of Sandersville.

-(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Jones County volunteer firefighter departments responded to the fire which was declared “fully involved” upon their arrival.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter, who serves as the County Fire Investigator, is leading the investigation into the fire and stolen side-by-side.

The investigation into the cause of the fire and the theft of the side-by-side continues.

This story will be updated when more info is provided.

