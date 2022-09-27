The Glory House holds ‘Taste & See’ fundraiser in Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glory House is a local non-profit that serves the Laurel community, and it now hopes the community will give back in a big way.

The Glory House Co-founder, Grant Staples, said he and his wife saw a need in the community after COVID hit.

“We raised money to help families who were underinsured or didn’t have insurance,” said Staples. “We’ve repaired, since the 2020 storms, 42 homes and built six homes from the ground up.”

Teams of volunteers used to help primarily with disaster relief, but the organization’s efforts have since expanded to the entire community.

“We do lots of activities for children, like VBS, sports camps; we offer an arts camp, several weekend activities; we’re about to start some after-school programs in our new facilities out on Houston Road,” said Staples.

He also said The Glory House helps residents with household needs, like food.

“We run a food pantry on Chantilly Street that’s giving away about 1,000 bags of food alone, so feeding about 1800 people a month in ten different counties,” said Staples.

Since the non-profit runs solely off donations, it’s getting ready to host an event called “Taste and See” on Oct. 4. Staples said they are hoping the community will help them continue to help others.

“People will buy tickets; it is a donation to go directly to The Glory House to help support all the activities and programs that we do,” he said. “They’ll come, and they’ll just enjoy the taste (the wines), all of these different flavors from our community, and then they’ll get to see some of the great work that God has been able to do through what we’ve done at The Glory House.”

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit The Glory House website here.

