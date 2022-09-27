Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire.

According to a witness, the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street.

According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.