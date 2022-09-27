Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Firefighters respond to fire in Lumberton

A fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main...
A fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street.(Photo submitted by Jamie Toney.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters in Lumberton are on the scene of a building fire.

According to a witness, the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near a former Napa Auto Parts store located on West Main Street.

According to officials with the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, the building was reportedly abandoned.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

.
City of Hattiesburg, HPD holds ribbon cutting for new public safety complex - VOD - clipped version
A fire destroyed a home on Highway 11 North near Sandersville.
JCSD investigating early morning fire, relocated side-by-side
Hattiesburg's new public safety complex will house HPD and Municipal Court.
City of Hattiesburg, HPD holds ribbon-cutting for new Public Safety Complex
Bob “Pic” Billingsley
Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ senior vice president inducted into Miss. Poultry Hall of Fame