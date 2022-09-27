Win Stuff
Firefighters respond to 3rd structure fire in Jones Co. in less than a day

The third fire occurred around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a single-wide mobile home on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters have responded to three structure fires in just over nine hours.

The third fire occurred around noon on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a single-wide mobile home on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community. When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames throughout the structure, and the fire had already breached the home’s roof.

According to the homeowner, who escaped the fire without injury, the fire began in the living area and spread quickly throughout the rest of the house. As a result, the home sustained severe damage.

Volunteer fire departments from Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon and Shady Grove responded to the scene.

Within an hour of this incident, other Jones County fire departments responded to two different brush fires.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said they wanted to remind everyone that Jones County is currently under a Red Flag Warning and that it is not safe to burn at this time.

Firefighters previously responded to two other structure fires, with one incident now under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

