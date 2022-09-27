Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris.

Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi.

“I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of giving back to libraries everywhere,” he said. “Libraries are not a club; they’re fellowship.”

Morris made a promise before COVID hit to return and make a donation to help the Pine Belt, and he said this how he was finally able to do just that.

