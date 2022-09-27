Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation

The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Public Library received a $1,000 donation on Monday, Sept. 26, from author and Mississippi native Joe Edd Morris.

Morris said he hopes this donation helps to keep supporting libraries all across Mississippi.

“I’m giving back to this library, but it’s a way of giving back to libraries everywhere,” he said. “Libraries are not a club; they’re fellowship.”

Morris made a promise before COVID hit to return and make a donation to help the Pine Belt, and he said this how he was finally able to do just that.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of...
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property

Latest News

Hattiesburg's new public safety complex will house HPD and Municipal Court.
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
Jones County is getting ready for absentee voting
Jones Co. Circuit Clerk offers advice on absentee voting
After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and...
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
10pm Headlines 9/26
10pm Headlines 9/26