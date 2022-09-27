LIVE: City of Hattiesburg, HPD holds ribbon-cutting for new Public Safety Complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Police Department are set to officially welcome its new Public Safety Complex Tuesday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 701 James St. in Hattiesburg at 10:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will speak at the event, along with HPD Chief Peggy Sealy, Assistant Chief Hardy Sims and Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry.

The city broke ground for the Public Safety Complex, which will house both HPD and the municipal court, back in April of 2019.

The estimated cost for the building project was initially $26.5 million until city administrators, council members, the police department and contractors looked for areas to save costs. Those efforts resulted in the final contract amount falling by more than $3 million from the original bid, which did get unanimously approved by the city council in February of 2019.

