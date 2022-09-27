Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LIVE: City of Hattiesburg, HPD holds ribbon-cutting for new Public Safety Complex

Hattiesburg's new public safety complex will house HPD and Municipal Court.
Hattiesburg's new public safety complex will house HPD and Municipal Court.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Police Department are set to officially welcome its new Public Safety Complex Tuesday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 701 James St. in Hattiesburg at 10:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will speak at the event, along with HPD Chief Peggy Sealy, Assistant Chief Hardy Sims and Municipal Court Judge Wes Curry.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The city broke ground for the Public Safety Complex, which will house both HPD and the municipal court, back in April of 2019.

The estimated cost for the building project was initially $26.5 million until city administrators, council members, the police department and contractors looked for areas to save costs. Those efforts resulted in the final contract amount falling by more than $3 million from the original bid, which did get unanimously approved by the city council in February of 2019.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

City of Hattiesburg, HPD holds ribbon cutting for new public safety complex
Bob “Pic” Billingsley
Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ senior vice president inducted into Miss. Poultry Hall of Fame
-
PHOTOS: VFDs respond to 2 structure fires in Jones Co.
-
Fire on Holifield Road.