Caution urged as wildfire conditions form in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials issue burn warnings as dry and windy weather creates dangerous wildfire conditions.

The Jones County Emergency Operations Center issued a warning on Monday, Sept. 26, that critically low humidity and gusty winds will result in dangerous fire conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the elevated risk of wildfire conditions, the Jones County Fire Council said they ask all Jones County residents not to burn anything until the dangerous conditions pass.

“It is far too windy and dry to burn at this time,” said Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the fire council.

