Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Blood donors prepare to help Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

Blood donation centers on the Mississippi Coast are working hard to supply hospitals in Florida before the storm hits.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -With Hurricane Ian nearing Florida’s coast, several blood donors are preparing to help.

Blood donation centers on the Mississippi Coast are working hard to supply hospitals in Florida before the storm hits.

At the Blood Center on Monday, staff said they have been averaging around 20 people donating blood daily. Supervisor Lindsi Davis said hospitals still need to supply patients with blood even when extreme weather hits.

The donation center has already started sending blood to different hospitals before the storm hits on Thursday.

“We do need donations because Florida, the hospital will be calling for products from us. They’ve already started where we have to ship platelets over there before the storm hits. So, they’ll have products beforehand for the hospital before the storm goes in and we can’t get to them,” Davis said. “On person doing a whole blood donation can save three lives. We can use their red cells, platelets and their plasma.”

The center is encouraging people to donate blood and help with the impending need.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app

Latest News

-
Fire on Holifield Road.
-
Fire on Hwy 11 N in Sandersville.
Ellisville Public Library receives donation
Ellisville Public Library receives long-promised donation
Hattiesburg's new public safety complex will house HPD and Municipal Court.
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
Alcorn State football player’s mother and sister die in deadly crash