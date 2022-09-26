Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her vehicle overturned from a rollover crash in Jones County early Monday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on State Route 15 at Tucker’s Crossing around 6:20 a.m.

Before the departments arrived on the scene, Bumgardner said Sharon Volunteer Fire Department’s Kris Lecabellec and bystander Derrick Williamson were helping the driver who was still inside the car. A fire broke out, and Lecabellec and Williamson quickly removed the driver.

According to a Facebook post made by the Glade VFD, Lecabellec was on his way to work when he came upon the scene of the accident to find the female driver still inside the burning vehicle unconscious.

When they arrived, firefighters helped give emergency medical treatment and fire suppression of the burning vehicle.

“Mr. Lecabellec and Mr. Williamson were good Samaritans today and the driver’s guardian angels. The Jones County Fire Council would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their assistance,” said Bumgardner. “Their acts were truly heroic, and freely given without a second thought of danger to themselves.” (Glade Volunteer Fire Department)

Bumgardner said the driver was taken to an emergency department by EMServ Ambulance Service to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene as well.

