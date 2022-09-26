USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe.

Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.

The departments also enjoyed lunch before watching a special performance by “Chapel Hart,” the Poplarville trio that recently performed on America’s Got Talent stage.

University President Joe Paul said it is important for the staff and students to show appreciation to the front-line employees who work hard around the clock.

“This is a grand opportunity for us to appreciate the employees that really make this university go,” said Paul. “Our front-line people, the grounds peoples, the custodial people, the machinal people that make this campus so beautiful, work so hard to get it open - we are glad to appreciate them today and to have Chapel Hart here. And all that is sponsored by Bancorp South and our alumni association, so it’s a grand day to celebrate these hard-working people.”

Stephanie Hosey, an employee of the USM custodial department, said their biggest focus is to make sure the students on campus are happy and safe.

“It really means a lot to us because we have all been working so hard in this facility to keep everything moving and to keep everything rolling, to keep the students happy,” said Hosey.

Paul said Monday’s luncheon was to ensure all employees know Southern Miss couldn’t be a university without them.

