Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tomorrow will be amazing with sunny skies and cooler temperatures

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 9/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be this evening! Skies will be clear as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs top out near 80°. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday through Friday will be amazing with sunny skies as highs top out into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

The sunshine will linger through the weekend. No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of...
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
A Friday night collision injured two people in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones...
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 9/26
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 9/26
Meteorologists have a number of tools and charts at their disposal to monitor and inform the...
How do meteorologists track hurricanes? Tools and charts explained
Tropical Update 9/26/22
Tropical Update 9/26/22
09/26 Ryan’s “Cold Front” Monday Monday Forecast
09/26 Ryan’s “Cold Front” Monday Monday Forecast