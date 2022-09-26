Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say

The fish was released back into the river, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A massive catfish caught in Tennessee this weekend could break the state’s record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.

Once out of the water, it weighed118 pounds and 7 ounces, was 54 inches long and 41 inches around.

Pending verification and certification, the huge fish would break the Tennessee record.

Burkhart successfully released the catfish back into the Cumberland River, according to officials.

“Now, this is a big blue!” wildlife officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
A Friday night collision injured two people in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones...
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of...
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars

Latest News

Michael Brennan, the acting deputy director of NOAA, discusses the forecast track of Hurricane...
NOAA chief discusses Hurricane Ian
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster