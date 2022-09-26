Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County man was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to aggravated DUI, which lead to the death of a 14-year-old girl.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, Jeremy L. Stringer, 36, of Foxworth, was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve and 5 years post-release supervision by Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell.

Jeremy Lavelle Stringer (Source: Marion County Jail)

In 2021, Stringer was charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of Miranda “Mia” Jaqueline Trujillo.

Kittrell said Stringer was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol concentration of .188% when he negligently struck a four-wheeler on Pickwick Road and caused the death of the driver.

Stringer was reportedly released from jail on an unsecured bond later that year.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death. He was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 23.

