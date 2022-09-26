Win Stuff
Lovebug season is back

They're back! Lovebugs season has returned.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 26, 2022
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lovebug season is here to stay until mid-October.

Although the name may sound cute, the insects can be a danger to vehicles.

In fact, if lovebugs are left on your car, they can cause the paint of your vehicle to come off.

So,, the best thing to do is keep your car washed regularly until the season ends.

