Lovebug season is back

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lovebug season is here to stay until mid-October.

Although the name may sound cute, the insects can be a danger to vehicles.

In fact, if lovebugs are left on your car, they can cause the paint of your vehicle to come off.

So,, the best thing to do is keep your car washed regularly until the season ends.

