Laurel School District seeking bus drivers.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As students adjust to a modified school calendar, the Laurel School District Transportation Department also is making some changes.

The department is struggling to fill certain positions, said District Transportation Coordinator Pedro Hosey.

“The schedule of a bus driver will be 6:30 to 8:30 in the morning, and 2:30 to 4:30 in the evening,” Hosey said. “They work four hours a day.”

Assistant Superintendent Michael Eubanks said three to four bus drivers are needed to make sure students are transported as quickly and safely as possible.

“Bus drivers we have here in the Laurel School District play a very vital role in making sure our most precious cargo is transported to and from school,” Eubanks said.

Hosey and Eubanks assist as much as possible, pitching in to drive routes to get kids back and forth to school.

However, both said they could use an extra hand.

“We have a very competitive salary schedule for bus drivers that’s competitive with all of the Pine Belt,” said Eubanks, “in addition to all retired employees, we will reimburse them for the insurance.”

Pay begins at $14 an hour with no experience.

For more information, visit here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.