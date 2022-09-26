IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Watching and waiting is the name of the game right now for folks at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) as they anticipate the hatching of baby sea turtles right here in South Mississippi.

The sea turtles are an endangered species, therefore presenting a big deal for our ecosystem. The fact that there’s a nest in Pass Christian has left people with IMMS in high spirits.

“This is a very special circumstance for us,” said Theresa Madrigal, Stranding Coordinator at IMMS. “While uncommon in Mississippi, it does happen. The last time we had a nest on mainland here was 2018. So, IMMS has been involved with any reports of sea turtle nesting for the last ten years or so, and we’ve assisted both state and federal partners in those efforts.”

Sea turtles normally hatch after 60 days. Sunday marks 55 days, meaning the hatching of the eggs is just around the corner. WLOX will bring you updates as they become available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.