Hub City concert band kicks off its 40th season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg Concert Band performed Sunday at the historic Saenger Theater to begin its season with musicians from all over the Pine Belt.

“It’s our 40th season presenting in concert with this group in Hattiesburg and we’re comprised of just musicians,” Hill said. “Some are band directors, some educators, some are just people of every day walk of life and get together and enjoy playing music and continuing to play instruments.”

The performance began with the National Anthem, followed by Hill conducting the concert band.

Although Hill acted as the main conductor, he introduced a familiar face in the Hub City to lead the band as well.

“Our guest conductor (Sunday) is Dr. Melody Causby from Mississippi, Southern Miss, and so, she will be conducting Loch Lomond, American Sailing Songs, and then do a Ballad of Seal Lullaby and then we’ll end with Scenes from the Louvre.”

Hill said while it’s a great honor to conduct, it is in fact the band members who make the band great.

“The whole thing goes, surround yourself with great musicians, and this band is great because of the musicians that sit in the band and that are here every day to rehearse with their time and effort and dedication to making it a great concert.”

Anybody wanting to join the City of Hattiesburg Concert Band can contact Hill on the group’s Facebook page.

