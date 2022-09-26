Heidelberg ‘Class of 1972′ holds prom on its 50th anniversary reunion

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A high school class finally went to prom after a 50-year wait.

Heidelberg High School ‘Class of 1972′ celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday night in Laurel, hosting the prom it never got to hold at the end of its senior year.

“We didn’t get a chance to have a prom, parade, all that stuff,” Tommie Hales said. “The class of 1973 started all that off.

“We’re so glad to come together (Saturday) and have a prom or class reunion. Fifty years is a blessing to us.”

The Class of 1972 was the second, integrated graduating class at Heidelberg High School and never got to officially celebrate its creation, its existence, with an end-of-year celebration.

Fifty years later, members of the Class of 1972 met at the Cameron Center in Laurel, dressed to impress.

All members of the class were honored, including those lost. Lighting candles, the names of all 28 deceased class members were read and remembered.

“This is about the best turnout we’ve ever had at one of our class reunions,” Richard Faulkner said. “It might be because all of us are retired now and can travel. I don’t know, but it’s really a good turnout.”

Some stayed close over the years, while others were seeing people for the first time since high school.

Regardless of how long it had been, the graduates seemed to be happy to be together again, enjoying each other’s company at the prom they long deserved.

“When you go away for so long, you forget faces, but once you meet with them and get to talking with them, it really comes back to you,” Judy Jones said. “It’s a blessing and it’s awesome to see all classmates, people you went to school with, people you ran up and down the hall with.

“It’s just a blessing.”

