Deputies searching for stolen tractor in Jones Co.
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter.
According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County.
The tractor is an orange Kubota, 36hp, with a front-end loader and attached rotary cutter.
Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible for the theft should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crimestoppers at 601-428-STOP.
