Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Deputies searching for stolen tractor in Jones Co.

According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road...
According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter.

According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County.

The tractor is an orange Kubota, 36hp, with a front-end loader and attached rotary cutter.

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible for the theft should call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crimestoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBI asking public's help in identifying body of man found on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.
MBI asking public’s help to identify body found in Forrest County
Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of...
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
A Friday night collision injured two people in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones...
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital
The 1.5 acres sat dormant for years after Lady Luck closed
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Before the departments arrived on the scene, Jones County Fire Council PIO Dana Bumgardner said...
Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
Stringer pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI - causing death on Sept. 12, 2022.
Marion Co. man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed teen
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe...
Dept. of Justice says water not safe, prepared to file action against Jackson under Safe Drinking Water Act
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support