Chick-Fil-A Hattiesburg holding food drive to benefit Christian Services

Chick-fil-A spearheading Hattiesburg food drive
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A Hattiesburg, located will be accepting food donations on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to donate to Christian Services of Hattiesburg.

Donations of non-perishable items can be made in the dining room of the Chick-fil-A at 6099 U.S. 98, from 9:30 a.m. to11 a.m. or from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Christian Services is something that we partner with year-round,” said Amanda Drummond, catering/marketing senior leader. “We try to do as many events as we can for them, to help benefit them in any way shape or form.

“Chick-fil-A is used kind of as a platform for Christian Services just to kind of get the needs out there for them as well.”

Items must be within date, in good condition and free of rust or dirt.

For a full list of acceptable items, visit the Chick-fil-A Facebook page.

