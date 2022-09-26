2nd annual food truck festival set for weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees partnered with Fairley’s Wings and More to bring the 2nd annual “Taste of the South” food truck festival.

The event will take place Oct. 1, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg.

Nick Fairley is the owner of Fairley’s Wings and said people can expect to see oversized burgers, tasty tacos, mouth-watering barbecue, and more.

“We’ve got some great vendors,” said Fairley. “Last year was great. It was everything!

“We thought it wasn’t going to be a big turnout, but it was a huge turnout. We had almost 2,000 people.”

Main and Batson streets will be blocked off for the event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.