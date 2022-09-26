Win Stuff
09/26 Ryan’s “Cold Front” Monday Monday Forecast

Things warmed up over the weekend, but longer-term fall weather moves in this week.
09/26 Ryan's "Cold Front" Monday Monday Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another week of fine weather in the Pine Belt! Yesterday was the warmest, most humid day of the forecast period with a high in the low 90s and a dewpoint in the low 70s, but a cold front today will start the transition into a much more fall-like pattern. We’ll start the day off on the humid, misty side with a low near 70, but dry air in the mid/upper levels will see us warming rapidly under mostly sunny skies. It won’t warm too much though, topping out near 87 in the early afternoon. That’s just a degree above average, but much cooler, drier air will move in over the next few days. Especially now that Hurricane Ian is pushing eastward, that means we’ll see nothing but sunny skies until next week, with only the slightest chance of rain Saturday.

Basically, if you’re a fan of fall weather...this is the week for you!

