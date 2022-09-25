USM hangs tough in 1st half with Tulane

NEW ORLEASNS, La. (WDAM) - Tulane University jumped on the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday night, running out to a 14-0 lead.

But the Golden Eagles punched back, scoring a 23-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke and, after a blocked punt, Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 28-yard field goal, to get USM within 14-10.

Tulane (3-0) drove down inside the Golden Eagles’ 10-yard line with the last possession of the first half, but had to settle for a field goal and a 17-10 lead at the break.

Tyjae Spears, who logged 107 yards rushing/receiving on 11 touches in the first half, scored Tulane’s early TDs on runs of 8 yards and 34 yards.

Wilcke was 11-of-14 for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Tulane has outgained USM over the first two quarters, piling up 253 yards total offense to USM’s 108 total yards.

