Shaffer Center honors homicide victims on Day of Remembrance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Gone, but not forgotten.

In honor of the National Day of Remembrance, the Shaffer Center for Crisis Intervention held a gathering for people to honor their lost loved ones.

“We are doing this to honor and bring remembrance to homicide victims and also to be a day for homicide survivors to remember their loved ones,” said Lisa Mann, Shaffer Center.homicide services coordinator.

Many people came out to honor their lost loved ones, or support their friends in need.

For parents like Zanetia Henry, whose son died in 2019, events like this provide a sense of relief and community.

“To be around people who have gone through the same thing is extremely helpful, because being a parent of a child who has been murdered is a crazy roller coaster journey,” Henry said. “Sometimes, you’re in spaces and you can’t really even get your words out.’ Henry said

Participants had the chance to eat and mingle with people who have been through similar hardships.

Though they may have holes in their hearts, they use the pain to keep moving.

“I would just like to strongly encourage any and everyone who has gone through this to continue to connect with people who understand what you’re going through and continue to just press forward and allow pain to push purpose,” said Henry.

For anyone in need of a support group, call the Shaffer Center at (601) 264-7777.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.