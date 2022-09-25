Win Stuff
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past

Pecan Festival in Richton draws thousands Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival.

Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty of activities for children.

“It’s like having a museum and an amusement park at the same time because they’re having fun while they’re learning and fun opens your brain up,” said Bobby Hathorn, a banjo player.

Visitors says the festival is a great way to learn more about Mississippi’s pioneer past.

“It’s very educational,” said Katie Bearden, an eighth-grader from Petal. “It’s very exciting to see how (the early generations) had it and it’s fun.”

The festival is in its 34th year.

Activities wrap up Sunday afternoon.

