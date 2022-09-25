Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

PCHS freshman class ‘Commits to 26,’ promising to graduate

Perry Central High School freshman class agrees to stay in school
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry Central High School freshman class has signed its name, “committing to 2026.”

The high school hosted a ceremony Friday for the new Bulldogs to have them commit to graduation and stay in school.

Members of the Mississippi Department of Education spoke about the importance of getting an education.

“It shows that they have a voice, that they are committed to high school and that we stand with them, not behind them,” said Armerita Tell, MDE bureau director. “We stand with them. We value (them), and without (them), our future is not bright.”

After the ceremony, the freshman class was asked to sign a poster as its way of committing to its education. PCHS Principal Joshua Yeager says the poster likely will be hung in the front entranceway to the school.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While SNAP benefits are geared to help families, some may take advantage. Just last week,...
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of...
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
Petal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of burglars.
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
Samantha Simmons was sentenced to life in prison without parole a day after being found guilty...
Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Wayne County Career and Technical Center receives $15,000 Lowe's grant
Wayne County Career and Technical Center receives $15,000 Lowe’s grant
Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to...
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students
National HBCU Week is a White House initiative to celebrate the accomplishments of Historically...
40-year NASA engineer praises HBCUs for quality graduates
Wayne County Career & Technical School won a $15,000 Skills USA grant from Lowe's hardware store.
Wayne Co. gets Lowe's trade school grant