PCHS freshman class ‘Commits to 26,’ promising to graduate

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry Central High School freshman class has signed its name, “committing to 2026.”

The high school hosted a ceremony Friday for the new Bulldogs to have them commit to graduation and stay in school.

Members of the Mississippi Department of Education spoke about the importance of getting an education.

“It shows that they have a voice, that they are committed to high school and that we stand with them, not behind them,” said Armerita Tell, MDE bureau director. “We stand with them. We value (them), and without (them), our future is not bright.”

After the ceremony, the freshman class was asked to sign a poster as its way of committing to its education. PCHS Principal Joshua Yeager says the poster likely will be hung in the front entranceway to the school.

