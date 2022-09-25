JSU hammers MS Valley State to remain perfect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Tigers continue to put a hurtin’ on teams week in and week out. On Saturday, in-state and Southwestern Athletic Conference rival, the Mississippi Valley State Devils were the latest team to come to Jackson, only to leave with their heads held in defeat.

The Devils had their foot on the pedal offensively to start the game. JSU came out slow once again, surrendering a touchdown score to Mississippi Valley thanks to a 25-yard dot from Devils quarterback Jamari Jones to take an early 7-0 lead.

JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders was not pleased with his squad’s slow start again, even after previously addressing the issue during his post-game press conference last week.

Despite the slow start, the Tigers went on to dominate behind Quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ career day and the leading defense in the FCS.

“I don’t know why [JSU] go out in the first half. [In] the second half, we go out and dominate like we’re supposed to do. We gotta fix this,” Coach Prime said via his Instagram addressing his team after the game.

#11 Jackson State responded immediately after falling behind in the game. Sanders through a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Willie Gaines to tie the game up 7-7.

The Tigers would score again behind running back Sy’veon Wilkerson’s incredible 30-yard rushing touchdown, shrugging off would-be tacklers before tumbling into the end zone in arguably the play of the game with just over a minute left to play in the first quarter.

1st | 6:04



Sy'veon Wilkerson Rushes for a 30 yard touchdown!



JSU - 14



MVSU - 7#TheeILove | #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/6gfAhJ48xA — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) September 24, 2022

The Tiger defense stiffened up and did not allow another score throughout the contest, with the offense cashing in touchdowns galore.

Running back J.D. Martin caught a 5-yard pass from Sanders to score the only points in the second quarter and led 21-7 at the halftime break.

The second half was all Jackson State Tigers, scoring four more touchdowns to win 49-7.

Quarterback Sheduer Sanders completed a career-high 40 of 51 passes and a career-high of 438 yards through the air, with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wide receiver Dallas Daniels had his best day as a Tiger, catching 10 passes for 142 yards. Shane Hooks caught 7 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown with Willie Gaines grabbing two catches with 42 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Santee Marshall had a nice day on the ground and led the Tigers in rushing yards with 118 yards on only six carries. Wilkerson rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown score on the day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.