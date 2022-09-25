Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be warm, and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the high 60′s across the area. There is no chance for rain this evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s across the area. There is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go throughout the day.

Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the high 80s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day. There is no chance for rain throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day right as the fall weather begins to settle in for a few days.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70s to low 80s across the area. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with no rain chances throughout the day.

