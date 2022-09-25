Win Stuff
First Hispanic Festival showcases community health resources

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of Hattiesburg residents and health professionals gathered for a community health event Saturday celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The first, “Hispanic Festival” at the Hub City’s East Side Park had music, food and free health screenings.

Organizers say the goal was to reach out to the HIspanic community to make sure they are taking advantage of healthcare options available to them.

“Basically, not saying it was just for the Hispanic community, it was for everyone, know their wellness, know their numbers, and this was the best time for us to host this event,” said Shanell Williamson, community health worker for the MS Shine Project and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.

“We as Hispanics don’t get checked annually or monthly or whatever, so that’s a need and we have to, so it’s letting them know, hey, we’re here, y’all have benefits, y’all are important to us as well,” said Edith Fuentes a community health worker and interpreter for SEMRHI.

The festival was co-hosted by Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative and the MS Shine Project.

