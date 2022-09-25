Fellowship at the Fields returns to Waynesboro for a 3rd year

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Fellowship at the Fields pulled into Waynesboro this weekend for a third consecutive year to share music, stories and The Word.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to grow together,” said Jonathan Grimes, a Lion’s Fest committee member. “We’re not supposed to be divided. We’re supposed to be together. We’re supposed to be able to come together and worship God together, and this just gives us the opportunity to do that.”

Fellowship At The Fields has been bringing the community together for the past three years in Waynesboro.

The event brings in different Christian artists to the community, said Michael Cochren, lead singer for Cochren and Co.

“We love coming to small-town America,” Cochren said. “We love bringing hope. We love sharing our music, obviously, and seeing people’s faces having a good time after the couple years we’ve had, families getting together, I mean it’s all special,

“We’re glad to be here.”

Another performing artist, Ryan Ellis, said the community aspect was obvious from his perspective on stage.

“Everyone’s really close knit,” Ellis said. “I’m just driving around. I live in Orange County. Way bigger, but driving around these streets and everything, it feels like if I lived here, I would probably know everybody,

“It’s been really cool, everyone’s been really friendly.”

In fact, Grimes said that bringing the community together was the event’s overall purpose.

“The thing is all about bringing everybody together, worshiping God, giving everybody the opportunity to just have fellowship together and just grow together as a community,” Grimes said. “Lion Fest hopes to continue the tradition of bringing the community together next year with other Christian artists.

