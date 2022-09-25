Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner headlines decorated field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament is just one day away and will be well represented in its 55th competition.

The tournament is headlined by the defending champion and #12 ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings Sam Burns, who has four PGA Tour victories in the last 16 months.

He will be joined in the field by major championship winners Gary Woodland (US Open 2019), Jason Dufner (PGA Championship 2013), Stewart Cink (The Open Championship 2009), and Lucas Glover (US Open 2009).

Past tournament champions Sebastian Munoz (2019), Cameron Champ (2018), Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), and Chris Kirk (2011) will also be golfing in the Sanderson Farms Championship as well.

The field will also be well represented by Mississippi natives including Chad Ramey from Fulton, who won the Corales Punta Cana Championship in March.

Other players with Mississippi ties include Davis Riley from Hattiesburg, Tupelo native Hayden Buckley, PGA Section Champion Joseph Hanko of Columbus, and Madison native and Mississippi State Amateur Champion Brice Wilkinson.

“We’re thrilled at the strength of our field in our fourth year as a stand-alone event,” said executive director Steve Jent. “With our position as the second event of the new FedExCup season, the fact that this season’s playoffs will now include only 70 players, the golf course’s reputation –especially the greens – and the hospitality the players’ experience, there’s now a buzz that this is an event players need to play as part of their fall schedule.”

The purse for this year’s tournament is $7.9 million, with $1,422,000 and 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is set to begin Monday, September 26 - Sunday, October 2 at The Country Club of Jackson.

All tournament information can be found at www.sandersonfarmschampionship.com.

To see the full list of committed players, click here.

