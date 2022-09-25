Win Stuff
Cornhole tournament raises funds for animal rescue league.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:26 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League hosted its second annual Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament Saturday.

The event aimed to bring the community together to raise donations for the rescue.

Participants were able to enjoy food, cornhole, community, and even had the chance to bid on the cornhole boards used.

“if we do not get community involved, we have no donations and we have no support,” said Lindsey Schmoekel, vice president/head of fundraising. “So, we get all of the board here, a lot of our staff comes, and then (it’s) just rallying the community, friends, family, getting their teams to sign up.

,Next year, we’re going to try and get even businesses to maybe sponsor our lanes and do fun things like that.”

The event has raised $2,000 so far in donations and the rescue hopes to continue the tradition next year in September.

