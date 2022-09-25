Win Stuff
Collision in Jones County sends 2 to the hospital

A Friday night collision injured two people in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones...
A Friday night collision injured two people in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision of two vehicles in the 500 block of Moselle-Seminary Road Friday night sent an adult and child to the hospital.

Firefighters from South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments arrived at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and learned that a Dodge Ram and Chevrolet Equinox had been involved in a collision.

Witnesses stated the Equinox was parked in the driveway off the road with four occupants inside.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Dodge Ram lost control of the truck and it left the roadway, striking the Equinox. The incident caused major damage to the Equinox and moderate damage to the Ram.

Emserv Ambulance Service transported one adult and one child from the Equinox to the hospital.

The other individuals involved suffered minor injuries, but declined transport to the hospital.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.

Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
