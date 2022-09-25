Car show raises money for South Jones VFD

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car show is raising cash for a volunteer fire department in Jones County.

The annual event, held Saturday at PIne Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville, helps out the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department.

Those who entered a vehicle had a chance to win a plaque in several categories.

The day also featured an auction.

