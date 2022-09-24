Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students

Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure.

Molina is talking its mobile medical unit around the state, making multiple stops along the way.

Friday afternoon, the RV was at Perry Central Middle School, giving out informational packets and offering tours of the mobile unit.

“They’re going in; they’re asking questions like, ‘What is this for, and how do you do this? And how many people come through here for that?’” said Barbara McGilvery, a senior quality specialist with Molina Healthcare. “It’s interesting as they come in, we’ve actually learned of some of their desires to become healthcare practitioners one day, and that’s been really eye-opening. Like, they’re really smart.”

McGilvery said that the PCMS students were some of the most interactive groups with which they have worked.

“We are grateful to be here and part of the Perry County School District system, and we’re going to take it on to the next schools here in this lower region,” said McGilvery. “We’re just grateful to be here and thankful to the Perry County School District for having us.”

Molina Healthcare will take their unit to Jackson State University on Saturday, Sept. 24, to offer COVID vaccines at the Mississippi Valley State v. Jackson State football game.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
While SNAP benefits are geared to help families, some may take advantage. Just last week,...
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Wayne County Career and Technical Center receives $15,000 Lowe's grant
Wayne County Career and Technical Center receives $15,000 Lowe’s grant
10pm Headlines 9/23
10pm Headlines 9/23
Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to...
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs