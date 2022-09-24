Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Molina Healthcare is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Health, touring the state to inform students about asthma and lead exposure.

Molina is talking its mobile medical unit around the state, making multiple stops along the way.

Friday afternoon, the RV was at Perry Central Middle School, giving out informational packets and offering tours of the mobile unit.

“They’re going in; they’re asking questions like, ‘What is this for, and how do you do this? And how many people come through here for that?’” said Barbara McGilvery, a senior quality specialist with Molina Healthcare. “It’s interesting as they come in, we’ve actually learned of some of their desires to become healthcare practitioners one day, and that’s been really eye-opening. Like, they’re really smart.”

McGilvery said that the PCMS students were some of the most interactive groups with which they have worked.

“We are grateful to be here and part of the Perry County School District system, and we’re going to take it on to the next schools here in this lower region,” said McGilvery. “We’re just grateful to be here and thankful to the Perry County School District for having us.”

Molina Healthcare will take their unit to Jackson State University on Saturday, Sept. 24, to offer COVID vaccines at the Mississippi Valley State v. Jackson State football game.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.