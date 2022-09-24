Gametime! - Week 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

Jefferson Davis County (41) Columbia (22)

Warren Central (42) Oak Grove (41) – OT

FCAHS (36) West Marion (22)

Wayne County (47) South Jones (0)

West Jones (24) Brookhaven (6)

Purvis (27) Seminary (20)

Sumrall (28) Newton County (19)

Northeast Jones (44) East Marion (14)

Pearl (25) Petal (21)

Taylorsville (53) Enterprise-Lincoln (6)

Lumberton (32) Resurrection (30)

Bay Springs (46) Richton (0)

Florence (28) Laurel (27)

Hattiesburg (36) Natchez (6)

Heidelberg (27) Northeast Lauderdale (13)

Clarkdale (42) Sacred Heart (0)

Wayne Academy (27) Sylva-Bay Academy (18)

Raymond (34) North Forrest (6)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (39) Raleigh (28)

Magee (50) Yazoo City (6)

Stone (43) South Pike (6)

Picayune (49) Pearl River Central (7)

Poplarville (42) Pass Christian (7)

Mize (42) Wesson (33)

Lawrence County (56) Tylertown (20)

Gautier (49) George County (21)

Brookhaven Academy (20) Columbia Academy (6)

Greene County (33) Perry Central (21)

Oak Forest Academy (17) PCS (6)

Mendenhall (39) Collins (0)

Loyd Star (37) Stringer (0)

