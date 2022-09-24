Gametime! - Week 5

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:

  • Jefferson Davis County (41) Columbia (22)
  • Warren Central (42) Oak Grove (41) – OT
  • FCAHS (36) West Marion (22)
  • Wayne County (47) South Jones (0)
  • West Jones (24) Brookhaven (6)
  • Purvis (27) Seminary (20)
  • Sumrall (28) Newton County (19)
  • Northeast Jones (44) East Marion (14)
  • Pearl (25) Petal (21)
  • Taylorsville (53) Enterprise-Lincoln (6)
  • Lumberton (32) Resurrection (30)
  • Bay Springs (46) Richton (0)
  • Florence (28) Laurel (27)
  • Hattiesburg (36) Natchez (6)
  • Heidelberg (27) Northeast Lauderdale (13)
  • Clarkdale (42) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Wayne Academy (27) Sylva-Bay Academy (18)
  • Raymond (34) North Forrest (6)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy (39) Raleigh (28)
  • Magee (50) Yazoo City (6)
  • Stone (43) South Pike (6)
  • Picayune (49) Pearl River Central (7)
  • Poplarville (42) Pass Christian (7)
  • Mize (42) Wesson (33)
  • Lawrence County (56) Tylertown (20)
  • Gautier (49) George County (21)
  • Brookhaven Academy (20) Columbia Academy (6)
  • Greene County (33) Perry Central (21)
  • Oak Forest Academy (17) PCS (6)
  • Mendenhall (39) Collins (0)
  • Loyd Star (37) Stringer (0)

