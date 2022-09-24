Gametime! - Week 5
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:
- Jefferson Davis County (41) Columbia (22)
- Warren Central (42) Oak Grove (41) – OT
- FCAHS (36) West Marion (22)
- Wayne County (47) South Jones (0)
- West Jones (24) Brookhaven (6)
- Purvis (27) Seminary (20)
- Sumrall (28) Newton County (19)
- Northeast Jones (44) East Marion (14)
- Pearl (25) Petal (21)
- Taylorsville (53) Enterprise-Lincoln (6)
- Lumberton (32) Resurrection (30)
- Bay Springs (46) Richton (0)
- Florence (28) Laurel (27)
- Hattiesburg (36) Natchez (6)
- Heidelberg (27) Northeast Lauderdale (13)
- Clarkdale (42) Sacred Heart (0)
- Wayne Academy (27) Sylva-Bay Academy (18)
- Raymond (34) North Forrest (6)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (39) Raleigh (28)
- Magee (50) Yazoo City (6)
- Stone (43) South Pike (6)
- Picayune (49) Pearl River Central (7)
- Poplarville (42) Pass Christian (7)
- Mize (42) Wesson (33)
- Lawrence County (56) Tylertown (20)
- Gautier (49) George County (21)
- Brookhaven Academy (20) Columbia Academy (6)
- Greene County (33) Perry Central (21)
- Oak Forest Academy (17) PCS (6)
- Mendenhall (39) Collins (0)
- Loyd Star (37) Stringer (0)
