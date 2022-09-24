Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team

He has his own Forrest General Hospital badge and is prepared to bring smiles to many faces at the hospital. Cash Money is Forrest General’s newest therapy dog.
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - He has his own Forrest General Hospital badge and is prepared to bring smiles to many faces at the hospital; Cash Money is Forrest General’s fourth and newest certified therapy dog.

“He loves coming here,” Melinda Lowery, therapy dog handler, said. “You can tell when he walks in the door. His tail is wagging; he’s happy. We’re very excited about this and just honored to be a part of this team.”

“He’s very nice, very calm,” Jean Pace, a FGH Rehabilitation Center patient, said. “He’s a good doggy.”

The two-year-old golden retriever stopped by the rehabilitation center on Wednesday to comfort patients with unconditional love and a touch of slobber.

“He’s a good dog, nice dog, and at first, I used to be scared of dogs, but he’s real nice,” said Nate Laster, a FGH Rehabilitation Center patient.

“It brings us joy, but more importantly, it brings the patients joy,” Kathy Williams, a physical therapist at FGH, said. “If someone’s been depressed or they’re having a bad day, and the therapy dog comes in, everyone sees Cash, and they just smile. Their spirits are lifted.”

Cash Money volunteers at the hospital twice a month and is also a familiar face at Southern Miss.

“He has kind of gotten into that role of being the therapy dog at USM, and they’re starting to use him for events, and we go there a couple times a week,” Lowery said.

Forrest General’s therapy dog program started in 2010, and they hope their new addition to the team will continue providing emotional support to patients at the hospital.

“I love that they’re adding therapy dogs to the staff, that Cash is now part of that program,” Williams said. “It’s always been a positive experience, and we’re thrilled that he’s now part of it.”

“I loved it,” Pace said. “It was very comforting.”

Lowery said Cash Money’s mom, Flair, is also a therapy dog.

To learn more about Cash Money, you can visit his Instagram page @cashmoneyhoney2020.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
While SNAP benefits are geared to help families, some may take advantage. Just last week,...
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Fulmer's
34th Annual Pecan Festival kicks off in Richton
FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team
FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team
The Pecan Festival is an annual event held at Fulmer’s General Store in Richton on the last...
34th Annual Pecan Festival Kicks Off Today
National HBCU Week is a White House initiative to celebrate the accomplishments of Historically...
40-year NASA engineer praises HBCUs for quality graduates