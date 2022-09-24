FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - He has his own Forrest General Hospital badge and is prepared to bring smiles to many faces at the hospital; Cash Money is Forrest General’s fourth and newest certified therapy dog.

“He loves coming here,” Melinda Lowery, therapy dog handler, said. “You can tell when he walks in the door. His tail is wagging; he’s happy. We’re very excited about this and just honored to be a part of this team.”

“He’s very nice, very calm,” Jean Pace, a FGH Rehabilitation Center patient, said. “He’s a good doggy.”

The two-year-old golden retriever stopped by the rehabilitation center on Wednesday to comfort patients with unconditional love and a touch of slobber.

“He’s a good dog, nice dog, and at first, I used to be scared of dogs, but he’s real nice,” said Nate Laster, a FGH Rehabilitation Center patient.

“It brings us joy, but more importantly, it brings the patients joy,” Kathy Williams, a physical therapist at FGH, said. “If someone’s been depressed or they’re having a bad day, and the therapy dog comes in, everyone sees Cash, and they just smile. Their spirits are lifted.”

Cash Money volunteers at the hospital twice a month and is also a familiar face at Southern Miss.

“He has kind of gotten into that role of being the therapy dog at USM, and they’re starting to use him for events, and we go there a couple times a week,” Lowery said.

Forrest General’s therapy dog program started in 2010, and they hope their new addition to the team will continue providing emotional support to patients at the hospital.

“I love that they’re adding therapy dogs to the staff, that Cash is now part of that program,” Williams said. “It’s always been a positive experience, and we’re thrilled that he’s now part of it.”

“I loved it,” Pace said. “It was very comforting.”

Lowery said Cash Money’s mom, Flair, is also a therapy dog.

To learn more about Cash Money, you can visit his Instagram page @cashmoneyhoney2020.

