Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Piles of trash and debris are scattered everywhere. This is what’s left from Tuesday’s massive fire.

Jackson city Councilman Kenneth Stokes says this eyesore is not only making his ward look bad, but it’s also posing a safety and health hazard to those in the area.

“If they don’t tear this down and remove this eyesore, it’s going to happen again,” said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes says he wants the trash and debris left behind, to be cleaned up immediately.

The charred building sits at the intersection of Monument and Palmyra Streets, which is in Stokes’ Ward.

“We don’t want this to look like it looks today in 2022, to look like this in 2023 or 2024 or 25. But, It will if the city of Jackson decides not to treat this community properly.” Stokes said.

The councilman says this is not his first time asking for help to get the building torn down.

He says for years, he’s been asking city leaders to demolish or clean the structure because it poses a public health and safety hazard to the citizens of Jackson. But this is the answer he gets…

“We’re going to do, we don’t have money, all kind of nonsense,” Stokes stated.

“I can’t get down the street. They done pulled out bumpers in the middle of the street,” Pastor P.J. Johnson of Cornerstone Baptist Church said.

Johnson pastors Cornerstone Baptist church, which is just two blocks away from the charred building.

He says the property has turned into a hotspot for the homeless and criminal activity.

“We wish they would come in and remove this stuff because so much is happening. Somebody bad could be up in there. That’s why they may have set it on fire so much going on,” Johnson said.

Stokes says he is also concerned for the citizens’ health because there could be extreme hazards inside the warehouse...

“I’m asking the health department and everyone to come out and inspect and get involved. This kind of fire where you had tires and all kinds of things burning, we don’t know what kind of consequences that’s going to have.”

Councilman Stokes says he plans to bring this issue before council members during Tuesday’s city council meeting

