09/23 Rex’s “Great Football Weather” Friday Night Forecast

It is going to be a very nice night in the Pine Belt for area football games with less humid weather expected.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

It is going to be a very nice night in the Pine Belt for area football games with less humid weather expected. Overnight lows in the mid-60s are anticipated.

For Saturday, it is going to be a warm day with less humid weather predicted as well. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

As we head into Sunday, you can expect a 20% chance for a stray shower with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected next week, and highs will drop into the lower 80s and lows in the 50s, with much less humid conditions expected.

We are still keeping an eye on Tropical Depression 9, but it looks like it will stay way to the east of Mississippi. We will keep you updated if anything changes.

