Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
While SNAP benefits are geared to help families, some may take advantage. Just last week,...
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks before Elton John concert on White House lawn
FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team
FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team
National HBCU Week is a White House initiative to celebrate the accomplishments of Historically...
40-year NASA engineer praises HBCUs for quality graduates
Hattiesburg's National Night Out and Live @ 5 teamed up for one big celebration of community...
Two annual Hattiesburg events team up for one fun night