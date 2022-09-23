Simple assault charges dropped against men after fight at Wayne Co. football game

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight that broke out at a football stadium in Wayne County was settled in court Thursday morning.

According to Wayne County Justice Court Clerk Michelle McCann, James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith.

McCann said both men decided to drop the simple assault charges the two filed against each other after a video of the two men tussling at a Wayne County High School football game went viral.

The two men also faced two charges filed by the Wayne County School District police for profanity and disturbing the peace.

Nowell was found guilty of both charges and was fined a total of $665.50, which was a fine of $332.75 for each charge. The judge reportedly agreed that the charges could be expunged from his record if the fines were paid.

Dearman’s charges were reportedly remanded for 365 days. According to the court, if no other charges are filed against him during this time, the charges will be dismissed.

McCann said both men shook hands in court and expressed that they were both glad this is all over and they regret it ever happened.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.