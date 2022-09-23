Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Simple assault charges dropped against men after fight at Wayne Co. football game

James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith on Thursday morning.
James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith on Thursday morning.(Source: Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight that broke out at a football stadium in Wayne County was settled in court Thursday morning.

According to Wayne County Justice Court Clerk Michelle McCann, James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith.

McCann said both men decided to drop the simple assault charges the two filed against each other after a video of the two men tussling at a Wayne County High School football game went viral.

The two men also faced two charges filed by the Wayne County School District police for profanity and disturbing the peace.

Nowell was found guilty of both charges and was fined a total of $665.50, which was a fine of $332.75 for each charge. The judge reportedly agreed that the charges could be expunged from his record if the fines were paid.

Dearman’s charges were reportedly remanded for 365 days. According to the court, if no other charges are filed against him during this time, the charges will be dismissed.

McCann said both men shook hands in court and expressed that they were both glad this is all over and they regret it ever happened.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
While SNAP benefits are geared to help families, some may take advantage. Just last week,...
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Petal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of burglars.
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
Loretta D. Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance
Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday