Shooting suspect returns to Jones Co. for initial court appearance

Loretta D. Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
Loretta D. Elkins, 37, of Laurel.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman arrested in Alabama in connection to a Jones County shooting on Tuesday has been transported back to Mississippi.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Loretta Denise Elkins, the accused shooter of a four-year-old girl at Lone Oak Apartments, was transported by JCSD corrections officers on Friday morning from Sumter County, Ala.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of authorities in Sumter County, Ala., in the apprehension, incarceration and transfer of Loretta Elkins to our custody,” said Sheriff Joe Berline. “She will now go before the court system here in Jones County to answer for her alleged crime of aggravated assault against a child.”

The four-year-old was last reported to be in stable condition following surgery at a children’s hospital in Jackson.

Elkins will have her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court today at 1 p. m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

