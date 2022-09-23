Win Stuff
Secretary of State visits Petal regarding cemetery concerns

Secretary of State listens to concerns of residents regarding an overgrown cemetery.
(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson was in Petal Thursday evening to listen to the concerns of Petal residents regarding an unkempt cemetery.

Forrest Gardens Memorial Cemetery along Carterville Road in Petal has become overgrown since the previous owner passed away, and people are concerned their buried loved ones are being mistreated.

Petal residents packed the Petal Civic Center to voice their concerns.

“Well, obviously, this is a very emotional issue,” said Watson. “Coming here and asking questions, finding out more information from those who have loved ones buried or who have already bought plots. It’s important for us to gather all that information now. As we hear more stories, it’s really unwrapping more questions than we had when we came here.”

Other residents mentioned concerns about the new owner allegedly selling grave plots multiple times or moving grave markers.

Secretary Watson said he has contacted the District Attorney regarding the cemetery.

Watson said patience and teamwork would be required to ensure the right thing is done moving forward.

