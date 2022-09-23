Win Stuff
Recent drug bust raises concerns about drugs in Marion County

Sheriff Berkley Hall said the bust was the largest drug seizure by the sheriff's department since he took office.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A major drug bust in Marion County brought attention to the ongoing drug problem in Marion County.

On Sept. 16, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department made a stop at a safety checkpoint that led to a massive drug seizure.

“We ended up getting 28 pounds of marijuana and two kilos of powder cocaine,” said Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall.

This was an eye-opening amount of drugs for the sheriff.

“In my law enforcement career, it’s probably the biggest seizure that the sheriff’s office has ever done at one time,” said Sheriff Hall.

This seizure is not the only issue with drugs in the county. A recent report from the Mississippi Department of Health has Marion County as the county with the most drug arrests per capita in the state, leading by a massive margin.

“It’s bad. Is it going to get any better? I don’t think so,” said Hall. “We can’t give up. We’ve got to keep on keeping on, is what I say.”

The residents of Marion County are also noticing the drug issue.

“I think the police do a pretty good job of trying to battle it and doing everything that they can,” said Timm Patterson, a Marion County resident. “It’s just we’re inundated, and it seems as soon as they begin to get control of one thing, all of a sudden, you have something else coming in.”

Due to the highways and major corridors that come through the county, it has become a hotspot for drug trafficking.

Sheriff Hall said the war on drugs is something he takes seriously and hopes to address it as much as possible.

“That’s why I came back to this job, why I ran for sheriff,” said Hall. “I was going to try and make a difference. I think, over the last 15 years, we have made a difference. So, we’re just going to tell people we’re going to keep doing our job.”

Both people in the car who failed to stop have been arrested and face multiple charges.

