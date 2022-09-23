Petal police asking for public’s assistance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

Petal police are asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects. (Petal Police Department)

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, please contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.

