Petal police asking for public’s assistance

Petal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of burglars.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, please contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.

