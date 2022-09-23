Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pascagoula River Audubon Center set to host Hummingbird Migration and Nature Festival

By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The birds are flocking to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center, and so are nature lovers. Volunteers were gearing up Thursday afternoon as hundreds are expected to attend the Hummingbird Migration and Nature Festival in Moss Point.

“This weekend we are going to be banding hummingbirds,” said Kyle Shepard, Banding Coalition of the Americas public relations director. “We have traps set up behind us.”

Shepard is a bander, and he’ll be catching hummingbirds and attaching a light-weight aluminum band with a serial number. The device allows him to track the birds as they travel.

“This bird is ready to go about its merry way,” added Shepard. “With any luck, this bird will make it all the way across the Gulf of Mexico the next couple of days. It will leave here and do a straight flight.”

That flight is normally 16-20 hours, depending on winds and possible storms that pop up in the gulf. This information is what many will be learning during the 3-day event.

“I think the only thing you need to bring is your curiosity and your enthusiasm,” said Pascagoula River Audubon Center education manager Katie Fetzer. “We’ll have seating, picnic tables, and chairs to sit in and watch the performances and entertainment.”

Part of that entertainment features national storyteller and author, Brian “Fox” Ellis.

“John James Audubon, the man who I portray, was the first man to band a bird in North America to prove that they migrate,” said Ellis. “The birds leaving your yard in the fall are the very same birds who will come back and nest next spring.”

This is year four for the festival. It kicked off with a happy hour event Thursday night. Action continues Friday and Saturday at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
Jeremy Knight in custody in a JCSD patrol cruiser.
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Steve Buckley, Jones College
Bobcats improve to 4-0 with win over East Central
Steve Buckley, Jones College
Bobcats improve to 4-0 with win over East Central
6pm Headlines 9/22
6pm Headlines 9/22
10pm Headlines 9/22
10pm headlines 9/22