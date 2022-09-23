MSNG, Youth Challenge celebrate Public Lands Day with trail clean up

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard, cadets from the Youth Challenge Academy and other volunteers celebrated National Public Lands Day Friday by clearing away overgrowth from an area that will soon be an ADA-accessible public trail.

The trail will link a part of the post’s rails to trails project with a series of World War I training trenches, which are currently being mapped and excavated by the National Guard.

The trail will feature a ramp and a platform, so visitors can view the trenches up close.

A grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation is paying for the project.

Administrators with cultural resources for the MSNG hopes the ramp and platform work will be finished next spring.

They say the training trenches date back to 1917 and were built by soldiers in the 38th Division.

