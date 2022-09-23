Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MSNG, Youth Challenge celebrate Public Lands Day with trail clean up

The trail will link a part of the post’s rails to trails project with a series of World War I...
The trail will link a part of the post’s rails to trails project with a series of World War I training trenches, which are currently being mapped and excavated by the National Guard.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard, cadets from the Youth Challenge Academy and other volunteers celebrated National Public Lands Day Friday by clearing away overgrowth from an area that will soon be an ADA-accessible public trail.

The trail will link a part of the post’s rails to trails project with a series of World War I training trenches, which are currently being mapped and excavated by the National Guard.

The trail will feature a ramp and a platform, so visitors can view the trenches up close.

A grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation is paying for the project.

Administrators with cultural resources for the MSNG hopes the ramp and platform work will be finished next spring.

They say the training trenches date back to 1917 and were built by soldiers in the 38th Division.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop on Sept. 16, deputies found 28 lbs. of marijuana and 2 kilos. of cocaine.
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
While SNAP benefits are geared to help families, some may take advantage. Just last week,...
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and...
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
According to the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha...
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.

Latest News

Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, firefighters received a call from 911...
Early morning fire damages 2 vacant houses on North 15 Street in Laurel
Petal police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of burglars.
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
James “Jimbo” Nowell and Johnathan Dearman appeared before Judge Ralph Smith on Thursday morning.
Simple assault charges dropped against men after fight at Wayne Co. football game